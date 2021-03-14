LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (March 13, 2021)

======================================= Per 100 kg ======================================= Sugar 9450-9460 Gur 10000-11000 Shakar 11000-11500 Ghee (16 kg) 3950-4320 Almond (Kaghzi) 30000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 25000-28000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 26400-32000 Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250 Turmeric 15500-16500 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 18000-19000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 18000-19500 Dal Mong (Washed) 19000-21000 Dal Mash (Sabat) 19000-20000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 22000-24500 Dal Mash (Washed) 20000-24000 Dal Masoor (Local) 13000-15000 Dal Masoor (impor) 13000-14000 Masoor (salam-impor) 12000-12200 Masoor (salam-local) 14500-15000 Gram White 12000-13000 Gram Black 12500-13000 Dal Chana (Thin) 12800-13500 Dal Chana (Thick) 14000-14200 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 18000-18500 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 22000-22500 --------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) --------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 12500-16000 Basmati Super (new) 11000-13500 Kainat 1121 11000-12500 Rice Basmati (386) 8500-10000 Basmati broken 6000-8500 --------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) --------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 350-550 Tea (Green) 900-1300 =======================================

