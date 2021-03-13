Pakistan
Ali Zaidi felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election as Chairman Senate
13 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on his re-election as Chairman Senate.
In his congratulatory message, he also congratulated Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning Deputy Chairman Senate slot.
He expressed the hope that they would play their role in the effective legislation process for the welfare of the people.
Ali Zaidi felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election as Chairman Senate
