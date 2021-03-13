Sports
Punchless Chelsea held to goalless draw at Leeds
- Chelsea remain in fourth place, and are two points off third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.
- Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy did well to tip a curling shot from Roberts against the bar and had to be on alert several times after the break.
Updated 13 Mar 2021
LEEDS: Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager, but his side's lack of firepower meant they had to settle for a goalless draw at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.
Chelsea remain in fourth place, and are two points off third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.
Leeds had an early effort from Tyler Roberts ruled out for offside and then Chelsea came close thanks to a mess-up in the Leeds defence. Luke Ayling blasted a clearance into team-mate Diego Llorente and the ball struck the bar before falling into the arms of keeper Illan Meslier.
Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy did well to tip a curling shot from Roberts against the bar and had to be on alert several times after the break.
Punjab reimposes COVID-19 restrictions amid fears that a third wave is underway
Punchless Chelsea held to goalless draw at Leeds
Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March
PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority
PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory
COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory
Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections
Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate
RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP
PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers
SPI down 0.57pc WoW
Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April
Read more stories
Comments