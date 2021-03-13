CAA extends travel SOPs for Pakistan bound visitors

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday extended the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by all inbound travelers to Pakistan till March 18.

In the notification, the authority also shared the list of countries, classified under categories A, B, and C.

As per the notification, travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is temporarily restricted and only allowed with NOC from the CAA and corona negative test report.

Eight countries fall in the category, which include, South Africa, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, Portugal, The Netherlands, Botswana and Zambia.

Moreover, Category A countries “do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan,” said CAA notification.

These countries, 24 in all, included Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

As for Travelers from Category B countries in the list, will require a negative COVID-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.