China welcomes countries, intl bodies to participate in CPEC building

  • “As an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an open one guided by the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits,” said China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian's at a regular press conference.
Ali Ahmed 13 Mar 2021

China has welcomed all countries and international organizations to take part in the development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the country’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

“As an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an open one guided by the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits,” said China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian's at a regular press conference.

“All countries and international organizations that support the BRI and the CPEC, and want to have mutually beneficial cooperation with China and Pakistan for common development, are welcome to participate in the building of CPEC on the basis of consensus and share the dividend of BRI cooperation, he added, while commenting on media reports that a senior Pakistani official has urged representatives of ASEAN countries to promote CPEC.

Regarding Washington’s decision to ban on the export of components like semiconductors, antennas and batteries for Huawei's 5G devices, the spokesperson said that the Chinese side has made clear its stern position on this issue many times.

“The previous U.S. administration abused the concept of national security and left no stones unturned to suppress Chinese hi-tech companies with state power. In doing so, the U.S. side is negating its much-flaunted principles of market economy and fair competition. Such actions will damage the legitimate interests of not only the Chinese companies but American ones and those from other countries, seriously disrupt scientific, technological and trade exchanges between the two sides and around the world and wreak havoc over the global industrial and supply chains.”

Lijian added that the US should stop its crackdown on Chinese companies, “treat them in an open, fair, unbiased and non-discriminatory manner, and do more to enhance China-U.S. scientific and technological exchanges and economic and trade cooperation.”

