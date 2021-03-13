ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476 46
Pakistan Cases
602,536 2338
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

  • "I am happy Balochistan & former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pak that have been marginalised or left behind in the past," he tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 13 Mar 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

In a tweet on Saturday, the PM congratulated the two who won the post on Friday by securing majority votes. "I am happy Balochistan & former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pak that have been marginalised or left behind in the past," the PM tweeted.

On Friday, the elections for Senate chairman and deputy were held in which the government's fielded Sanjrani and Afridi contested against Pakistan Democratic Movement's Yousuf Raza Gilani and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Sanjrani, from Balochistan Awami Party, got re-elected as chairman Senate by grabbing 48 out of the total 98 votes that were cast. Whereas, Gilani received 42 votes. Eight votes were rejected of which seven were cast in Gilani’s favour.

Similarly, Afridi bagged 54 votes against Haideri’s 44 votes.

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani PDM PM Imran Yusuf Raza Gilani Mirza Muhammad Afridi Senate chairman

PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Govt expecting $1bn rollover by UAE

Govt, opposition clash over ‘hidden cameras’

PDM challenges Sanjrani’s victory

WFP and Finland launch coalition for school lunches

PM for maintaining gas tariff for next few months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters