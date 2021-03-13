PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

In a tweet on Saturday, the PM congratulated the two who won the post on Friday by securing majority votes. "I am happy Balochistan & former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pak that have been marginalised or left behind in the past," the PM tweeted.

On Friday, the elections for Senate chairman and deputy were held in which the government's fielded Sanjrani and Afridi contested against Pakistan Democratic Movement's Yousuf Raza Gilani and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Sanjrani, from Balochistan Awami Party, got re-elected as chairman Senate by grabbing 48 out of the total 98 votes that were cast. Whereas, Gilani received 42 votes. Eight votes were rejected of which seven were cast in Gilani’s favour.

Similarly, Afridi bagged 54 votes against Haideri’s 44 votes.