BAT to achieve carbon neutrality target by 2050

ISLAMABAD: British American Tobacco (BAT) on Friday announced it is committing to reaching carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050 including Pakistan. This ambition is highlighted in BAT's dedicated ESG report released on Friday, which demonstrates significant progress towards its goals.

In 2020 BAT announced its ambition to be carbon neutral for emissions resulting from its own business activities (Scope 1 & 2) by 2030. This new commitment aims to also cut emissions across its value chain (Scope 3). This builds on BAT's existing efforts to engage with suppliers on climate change and to support contracted farmers in adopting less carbon-intensive farming techniques.

Having achieved its water recycling target ahead of time, BAT has also announced it will set the bar higher, to increase the amount of water recycled to 30% by 2025. By 2025, BAT also aims to have 100% of all manufacturing sites certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS). This respected independent audit certification will help validate BAT's water stewardship.

