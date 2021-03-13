Markets
Board meetings in progress
13 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
IGI Life Insurance 12.03.2021 02.30 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Limited Friday P.M. for the Year ended progress
December 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
