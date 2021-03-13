Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
13 Mar 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (March 12, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07813 0.07813 1.08663 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08438 0.08638 0.88225 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.10600 0.10350 1.01625 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.13725 0.14538 1.26388 0.13725
Libor 3 Month 0.18388 0.17550 1.45050 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.19275 0.20325 1.23825 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.27725 0.28375 1.06013 0.27725
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
