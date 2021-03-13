Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (March 12, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 159.18 155.53 GBP 222.49 217.36 EUR 190.43 186.84 JPY 1.4642 1.4306 SAR 42.48 41.42 AED 43.35 42.33 =================================

