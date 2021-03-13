Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
13 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (March 12, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 159.18 155.53
GBP 222.49 217.36
EUR 190.43 186.84
JPY 1.4642 1.4306
SAR 42.48 41.42
AED 43.35 42.33
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.