ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil, South Africa finances at risk from domestic debt market volatility: S&P

  • Domestic debt markets is where we're more concerned about the impact of rising yields.
  • Several emerging markets already had very significant fiscal weaknesses before the COVID-19 pandemic and we expect their debt ratios to rise over the next years and if the cost of funding is going up we could see even worse debt trajectories in Brazil and South Africa.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

LONDON: S&P Global is monitoring Brazil and South Africa for fiscal fallout from recent volatility in domestic debt markets, said the rating agency's lead emerging market economist.

Local currency denominated debt markets for Brazil, South Africa and other emerging markets have been hit as some investors have been lured away by rising US Treasury yields, while their hard currency counterparts have held up better.

"Domestic debt markets is where we're more concerned about the impact of rising yields," Tatiana Lysenko told Reuters.

"Several emerging markets already had very significant fiscal weaknesses before the COVID-19 pandemic and we expect their debt ratios to rise over the next years and if the cost of funding is going up we could see even worse debt trajectories in Brazil and South Africa."

That risk could play out through an exit of foreign investors from domestic debt markets. South Africa, Indonesia and Brazil were among countries vulnerable to any exodus, with non-resident holdings of domestic government debt as much as 30% of the total in South Africa, according to Haver Analytics and S&P data.

While non-resident holdings of domestic debt hadn't moved much this year, that could change if low domestic interest rates move up faster, S&P said in its latest emerging markets monthly report.

In Brazil, the high share of domestic debt due for rollover this year - over 25% of total debt outstanding - had pushed up short-term rates, the report noted.

Brazil's central bank could start hiking rates as early as this month.

"In Brazil, the risk of (debt) rollover is quite significant and that's something we're watching closely," said Lysenko.

"In South Africa, what we're watching is both efforts at fiscal control and the rising cost of funding, as interest rate payments are already among the highest in key emerging markets."

US Treasury yields S&P Global EMERGING MARKETS local currency

Brazil, South Africa finances at risk from domestic debt market volatility: S&P

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters