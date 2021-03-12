ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar rises on Treasury yield spike with world awash in stimulus

  • Dollar index up 0.53%.
  • US PPI annual gain largest in nearly 2-1/2 years.
  • US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday and urged US states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar rose on Friday as a fresh spike in Treasury yields reignited inflation fears and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets, allowing the safe haven greenback to recoup its losses from the prior session.

Market participants have grown wary in recent weeks of a possible spike in inflation caused by massive fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand as the pace of vaccinations increases and economies reopen from coronavirus lockdowns.

Data on Friday showed US producer prices (PPI) had their largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, though considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday and urged US states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

Treasuries sold off overnight, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note rising above 1.6% to approach the one-year highs hit last week.

The dollar was up 0.53% at 91.928, retracing its losses from the prior session and leaving it on track to end the week little changed overall. The greenback hit 92.506 on Tuesday, which was its strongest since November.

"Bond yields have been in a very strong uptrend and with the PPI numbers somewhat higher than consensus, that's contributing to the rise," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management.

"That's widely positive for the dollar, as the greenback has been taking its cues from yields and these new highs are really encouraging more demand for the greenback, especially at a time when you have the ECB accelerating bond purchases and being a little bit more dovish," she said.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday that it would increase the pace of its money printing to prevent a rise in euro zone bond yields to support the economic recovery.

Although the euro was down around 0.6% at $1.1918, it was set for a small weekly gain.

"The ECB 'holistic' approach to keep financing conditions favorable is too vague in our view to focus minds and drive the EUR lower; the US data and the Fed remain the main market drivers," BofA FX strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Traders will be looking to the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week for any comments about rising yields.

ING strategists wrote in a note to clients that the market will probably wait until after the Fed's meeting before pushing the dollar index into 90 and 91 territory.

Riskier currencies lost out on Friday, erasing recent gains. The Australian dollar - which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite - fell by 0.71% to 0.77300 versus the US dollar .

The New Zealand dollar was down 0.97% against the US dollar at 0.7157. The Norwegian crown lost out to both the euro and dollar.

Dollar-yen was up around 0.55%, changing hands at 109.095 , close to the 109.235 reached on Tuesday which had been the yen's weakest since June 2020.

Elsewhere, bitcoin dipped 2.5% to $56,311.83.11, having come close to, but not exceeded, the recent record high of $58,354.14.

Coronavirus Vaccine Dollar Treasury yields US producer prices

Dollar rises on Treasury yield spike with world awash in stimulus

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters