ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold drops over 1pc as rising bond yields, dollar dull appeal

  • Gold's key support area between $1,670-$1,690/oz – analyst.
  • Silver on track for first weekly gain in four.
  • Platinum set to post largest weekly gain in four weeks.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

Gold prices slid more than 1% on Friday as a surge in US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar dented demand for non-yielding metal, pushing it towards a nine-month low hit earlier this week.

Spot gold was down 1.1% at $1,703.15 per ounce at 10:12 a.m. ET (1512 GMT). US gold futures fell 1.2% to $1,701.70.

"Rates had slumped over the last few days as a result of a short squeeze on the Treasury market. Now with rates immediately rising back to the psychologically important 1.6% is weighing on financial conditions broadly," said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.

"The dollar is also tied to the shadow of the rising rates. So, in this context that's obviously not the environment where investment flows are likely to move towards gold," Ghali said, adding that he expects continued pressure on gold.

Benchmark US Treasury yields rose back towards a more than one-year peak above 1.6% hit on March 5, while the dollar index jumped 0.5%.

Gold fell to its lowest since June at $1,676.10 on Monday, with prices down nearly 10% so far this year.

Although gold is widely considered a hedge against high inflation anticipated to be fueled by stimulus measures, a rebound in yields have challenged that status this year.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law and said he was working to move the United States closer to normality by July 4.

"For now, gold remains caught in a downtrend with key support being an important area between $1,670 and $1,690 while potential buyers are in no rush to enter longs before it manages to regain $1,765 per ounce," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note.

Silver fell 1.9% to $25.58 an ounce, but was on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. Palladium rose 0.9% to $2,365.03. Platinum lost 0.8% to $1,185.55 an ounce, but was up 4.6% for the week.

Gold Prices gold market gold export Benchmark US Treasury yields

Gold drops over 1pc as rising bond yields, dollar dull appeal

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters