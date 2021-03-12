Man Utd's De Gea 'touch and go' for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer

ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

Manchester United's David De Gea has returned to England from his paternity leave in Spain but the goalkeeper's participation against West Ham United is in doubt as he is still self-isolating, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

De Gea has missed United's last three games after he was given time off to travel to Spain for the birth of his first child.

Spain international De Gea was expected to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's match but Solskjaer said he was unsure of his availability.

"He is touch and go for Sunday I think because I can't really know when he came back, so I'm not really sure if it was Monday or Tuesday that he arrived back in Manchester," Solskjaer told reporters.

"He's not training with us anyway. It's different if you travel away and compete so no, he has not been training since he came back."

De Gea's stand-in Dean Henderson made a costly error that allowed AC Milan to score an equaliser in their Europa League tie on Thursday.

United face a West Ham side trying to break into the top four and Solskjaer said David Moyes had done a "tremendous job" to get the London club in contention for a Champions League place.

"They've been brilliant... He has got players who score goals, creative, they defend really well and are really difficult on set plays," Solskjaer said.

West Ham will be without Jesse Lingard as he cannot play against his parent club, but Solskjaer said his loan deal was proving a success, especially after he was nominated for February's player of the month.

"For Jesse it has really worked out. For David (Moyes) it has really worked out and for us as a club as well," Solskjaer said.

"We know Jesse's position is a number 10 and we've got Bruno (Fernandes) there. For me it was a no-brainer to get Jesse a chance to prove himself and to play some football again and he's been really bright for them and he's finally back to himself."

