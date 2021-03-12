'Pakistan will pay a huge price', Fawad Chaudhry says after PHC bans TikTok

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan will pay a huge price over Peshawar High Court's (PHC) decision to ban TikTok.

On Thursday, the PHC had banned the widely popular Chinese video-sharing app over immoral content. A PHC bench comprising Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid heard several petitions against the app and ordered Tik Tok to be banned.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) director-general told the court that the authority approached TikTok to have the indecent content on the app removed but had received no response. To this, the PHC replied that the app should remain blocked until TikTok officials cooperate with the PTA.

Following the verdict, the app was banned in Pakistan by PTA. “In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App," the PTA tweeted.

In a tweet today, Chaudhry said he understands most of the judges are unaware of the tech working models. "I'll request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to intervene and the Ministry of Science and Technology will work with Judiciary for tech modules for judges," the minister tweeted.