Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,834
12 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,834 to 2,545,781, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 252 to 73,062, the tally showed.
