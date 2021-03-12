ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine shares set for worst week in six on virus spike, recovery concerns

  • The Taiwan dollar, South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah gained between 0.1% and 0.3%.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

Philippine shares slipped on Friday to be on track for their worst week in six, as a spike in coronavirus cases and a slump in monthly imports led to concerns over recovery in its economy.

The benchmark index shed 0.2% and eyed a weekly fall of over 2.5%, its biggest decline since the week ended January 29.

The Philippine economy was among the fastest growing in the region before the pandemic, but strict and lengthy restrictions and slow vaccine procurements have dampened the path to recovery.

The country, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, recorded its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months on Thursday.

Its trade deficit came in at $2.42 billion in January, the widest in 12 months, with imports sliding 14.9%, and exports falling 5.2% for their biggest decline in five months, government data showed on Friday.

"The ongoing slump in imports suggests that growth pains for the Philippines will be around for some time", said ING economist Nicholas Mapa.

Authorities attempted to calm investors' nerves. President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday the economy should be reopened soon, while the central bank is not inclined to tighten monetary policy at this time, its governor said.

Elsewhere, equities tracked broader market gains after US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and as a retreat in bond yields overnight soothed global concerns about accelerating inflation.

Shares in South Korea and Indonesia added about 1% each, while Thailand climbed 0.5%. Jakarta's benchmark was poised to end higher for a sixth straight week.

Most regional currencies strengthened against the dollar as calming bond markets lifted investor sentiment and boosted appetite for riskier Asian currencies.

The Taiwan dollar, South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah gained between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Further soothing nerves about rising yields, the European Central Bank said on Thursday it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs.

COVID19 coronavirus cases benchmark index Philippine shares

Philippine shares set for worst week in six on virus spike, recovery concerns

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters