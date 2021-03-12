Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Australian shares were likely to open higher on Friday, reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street as a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims spurred hopes of a faster economic recovery.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 37-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was almost flat by 2120 GMT.