ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LDA City: Chinese co-led consortium to construct Naya Pakistan apartments

Recorder Report 12 Mar 2021

LAHORE: A Chinese company-led consortium is set to construct Naya Pakistan apartments in LDA City as the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has awarded letter of intent (LOI) for the construction of first 15 blocks of the project.

HENAN D.R. Construction Group Co Ltd, a Chinese company, has secured the LOI from LDA. A copy of the LOI is available with Business Recorder.

Already, the company was involved in construction of 1320 MW HUBCO Coal Fired Power Project, 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Fired Project (both HUBCO & Sahiwal projects were in CPEC) and presently HENAN is working on 660MW Lucky Power Project.

It is worth mentioning that the LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments is a project worth Rs 10 billion in which 4,000 apartments will be constructed over an area of 800 kanals at mouza halloke adjoining Ring Road.

The LDA has signed an agreement with Bank of Punjab (BOP) for providing finances for this project. Each apartment will be 650 square feet with two bed and two bathrooms. The approximate cost of the apartment would be Rs. 2.7 million and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will provide Rs 300,000 subsidy while banks will provide soft loans under Islamic banking (takaful). The loans will be payable in a period of 5, 10 and 20 years. The payment of installments will start after possession.

HENAN D.R. has done numerous similar apartments construction projects in China and internationally in Algeria and Fiji. It has also purchased six acres of land in Faisalabad Industrial Estate (FIEDMC) for production of materials to be used for easy housing. The production plant was inaugurated by PM Imran Khan on September 18, 2019.

HENAN D.R. Construction Co Ltd, Pakistan Branch, has rich experience of working in Pakistan and is registered with SECP (Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan) since 2015. HENAN is also registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in FC-B category and it can undertake projects worth $40 million in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC HUBCO Lahore Development Authority LDA Naya Pakistan Apartments

LDA City: Chinese co-led consortium to construct Naya Pakistan apartments

Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Power surcharge bill passed by NA body

NHP payment on AGN Kazi formula basis opposed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.