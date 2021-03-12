LHC CJ seeks details of properties owned by Hafeez

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Thursday while hearing a petition against the appointment of advisors and special assistants to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan questioned the position of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as federal minister and directed the law officer to submit by March 25 the details of properties and tax paid by the minister.

“In true democratic countries, people voluntarily resign from public offices if not elected,” CJ Muhammad Qasim Khan observed and regretted that the government could not find a competent person in the country. The Chief Justice said, “It seems Hafeez Sheikh would hold his bag and just depart once the job is done”.

The PM had appointed Hafeez Sheikh as regular minister for a period of six months. The constitution allows a prime minister to appoint any unelected person as a federal minister for six months. A bar member, Nadeem Sarwar, contended that the respondents being not members of the National Assembly could not exercise authority and power of the federal government. He pleaded that as per Article 90 of the Constitution, the executive authority of the federation shall be exercised by the PM and federal ministers.

He said the appointment of special assistants and advisors conferring the title of state ministers and perks and privileges is in utter disregard of the constitutional mandate.

