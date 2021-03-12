ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.93%)
ASC 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
ASL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5%)
AVN 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
BYCO 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
DGKC 121.10 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (4.85%)
EPCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.09%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.13%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.04%)
HASCOL 9.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 83.40 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.22%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.86%)
KAPCO 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.43%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
MLCF 44.07 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.06%)
PAEL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.16%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.3%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.29%)
PRL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
TRG 117.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-2.68%)
UNITY 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 4,629 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.88%)
BR30 23,298 Increased By ▲ 386.26 (1.69%)
KSE100 43,436 Increased By ▲ 655.93 (1.53%)
KSE30 18,059 Increased By ▲ 197.75 (1.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics

Reuters Updated 12 Mar 2021

BEIJING/HONG KONG: China's parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.

The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over the global financial hub following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent.

Beijing is responding to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, which it saw as a threat to China's national security. Since then, most high-profile democratic politicians and activists have been sent to jail or are in self-exile.

"The central authorities have good intentions," the Liaison Office, Beijing's representative body in Hong Kong, said in a statement.

"We expect all sectors of the community and the general public to take ownership of the work to amend the law and offer suggestions, so that a strong positive energy can be gathered under the banner of patriotism and love for Hong Kong."

The legislators gathered in the Great Hall of the People burst into sustained applause when the 2,895 to 0 vote tally, with one abstention, was projected onto screens.

In a separate statement, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged her "staunch support" and expressed "sincere gratitude."

The restructuring is aimed at getting the city "back on the right track," Lam said.

The changes virtually eliminate any possibility of the opposition affecting the outcome of elections in the former British colony, whose return to Chinese rule in 1997 came with a promise of a high degree of autonomy.

The blanket requirement for "patriotism" raises the risk that politicians will start competing over who is more loyal to Beijing, rather than who has the better ideas for how the city should be governed, analysts say.

National Security Law China's parliament global financial hub China's national security

China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.