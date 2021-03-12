THE RUPEE: No change

KARACHI: On Thursday after market close, PKR remained unchanged against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however went down against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market. According to reports, dollar languished around one week lows in global currency markets on Thursday as investors were concerned about decline in Treasury yields.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157 and 157.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.05 and 157.25 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.70 and 42.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.65 and 41.85 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 157.05 Open Offer Rs 157.25 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 157.00 Offer Rate Rs 157.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee recovered its day earlier losses versus the American dollar in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of the buying spree in the market, the dollar remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session. As a result, the dollar closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 157.00 and Rs 158.40 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 157.20 and Rs 158.80 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the national currency witnessed volatile trend as it moved both ways in relation to the pound sterling. At the close, the British currency was bought and sold at Rs 218.20 and Rs 219.80 against Wednesday’s closing trend of Rs 217.20 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling) against last rate of Rs 157.70(buying) and Rs 157.80(selling).

It closed at Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

