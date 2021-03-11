ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB policymakers agree on bond purchase target, differ on yield level aim

  • The sources said policymakers set on a monthly target for the its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme with a small tolerance band around it but agreed not to reveal it.
  • One of the sources said the ECB aimed to push down yields to where they were in December while another said improved economic prospects meant part of the recent increase in yields was justified.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank policymakers agreed on a monthly bond purchase target when they met on Thursday but had different views on the desirable level of yields, three sources told Reuters.

The ECB said on Thursday it would accelerate bond purchases "significantly" to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs but President Christine Lagarde said they did not have a volume goal in mind.

The sources said policymakers set on a monthly target for the its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme with a small tolerance band around it but agreed not to reveal it.

The sources added that buys would not be as high as the 100 billion euros a month the ECB was buying in the spring of 2020 but it would still be well above the 60 billion euros worth of bonds the ECB bought last month.

One of the sources said the ECB aimed to push down yields to where they were in December while another said improved economic prospects meant part of the recent increase in yields was justified.

ECB European Central Bank European Central Bank bond ECB policymaker European Central Bank policymaker ECB's bond

ECB policymakers agree on bond purchase target, differ on yield level aim

AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters