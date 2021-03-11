ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK PM calls for tripartite talks to settle Kashmir issue

  • He said India under a planned conspiracy dividing the Kashmiri but Kashmiri are determined to continue their struggle for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.
APP 11 Mar 2021

MIRPUR [AJK]: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that Kashmiri leadership should be taken on board for resolving the longstanding dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Addressing the death anniversary of former President of Azad Kashmir Khurshid Hussain Khurshid in the State metropolis, he said bilateral talks between India and Pakistan on Kashmir issue would be meaningless and tripartite dialogue is the only way to settle the issue for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the political services of late Khurshid Hussain Khursheed who devoted his whole life for the betterment of the people of the state and remained close to the Quaid-e-Azam.

The Prime Minister said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom movement and underlined the need for maintaining complete unity and understanding among the political forces to collectively move forward for achieving the cherished goal of liberation from India.

He said India under a planned conspiracy dividing the Kashmiri but Kashmiri are determined to continue their struggle for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister said the unprecedented sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri people for the liberation of their motherland is a golden chapter of Kashmir freedom history and no one could ignore their struggle .

He said country needs Quaid-e-Azam like leadership qualities to put the country out of the crisis.

Kashmir issue Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider

AJK PM calls for tripartite talks to settle Kashmir issue

AstraZeneca vaccine delivery delayed by India: Dr. Nausheen

PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters