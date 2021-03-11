ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Pakistan

Privatisation programme is revenue generation for debt retirement, poverty alleviation: Soomro

  • Soomro said the commission board actively pursuing the timelines for each and every transaction.
APP 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro Thursday said the objective of the privatisation programme is revenue generation for debt retirement and poverty alleviation.

He was chairing the privatization board meeting, attended by members and senior officers of the ministry. This was 2nd board meeting of the year 2021 as the board was briefed about the latest progress made in the transactions of different entities including NPPMCL, Pakistan Steel Mills, House Building Finance Corporation, Jinnah Convention Center, SME Bank and First Women Bank.

It was briefed that the transactions of Jinnah Convention Center, Heavy Electrical complex, SME bank and Services International Hotel were at advanced stages.

The board approved the minutes of the previous board meeting and implementation status of the previous board meeting was also discussed.

Federal Minister and Privatisation Commission Board Chairman Mohammed Mian Soomro said the commission board actively pursuing the timelines for each and every transaction.

He appreciated the role of the board in efficient decision making to help the privatisation plan.

