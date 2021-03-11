PCP enhances confidence of people on national institutions: Governor

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said that the launch of Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), had restored the confidence of the people in the national institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with representatives of all federal departments working in the province here at Governor House.

The governor said it was important for us to regularly monitor the performance of official departments in order to provide true foundations for good governance. Strengthen the process of transparency and accountability as national institutions could address public grievances in a timely manner while people confidence would increase on the sectors, he added.

The governor appreciated the facility for the public to register their grievances through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), adding that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked the governors of all the provinces of the country to review the system of redressal of public grievances in the federal sectors working in the provinces through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Regarding the redressal of grievances received from the public through Pakistan Citizen Portal and the steps taken by the concerned departments, the governor urged the heads of the federal agencies working in Balochistan to be fully prepared for the forthcoming meeting as well as attend the meeting with new suggestions following improving the performance of the institutions.

The meeting agreed to submit monthly progress reports to all concerned agencies to the Governor's Secretariat and to submit them to the Prime Minister's House every three months.

Many important decisions were taken as a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the participants in the meeting.