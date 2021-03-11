France, Germany, Egypt, Jordan hail unity govt in Libya

PARIS: The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Egypt and Jordan on Thursday hailed a vote by Libya's parliament to approve a unity government to lead the war-ravaged North African nation to December elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference by the four ministers, France's Jean-Yves Le Drian called it a "major advance" while his German counterpart Heiko Maas said it was an "excellent development".

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called the development "good news".

"The fact that yesterday there was a vote of confidence concerning the political process that has been started... that's an important point," he said.

"It's a step towards stability, security and the sovereignty of Libya."

Oil-rich Libya descended into conflict after dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, resulting in multiple forces backed by competing foreign powers vying for control of the country.

After two days of intense debate under heavy security in the central city of Sirte, Libya's parliament on Wednesday approved the cabinet of interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The United Nations mission to the country praised leaders for the "patriotic efforts that led to this landmark moment in the history of Libya".

Libya has been split between the UN-recognised Government of National Accord, based in the capital Tripoli and backed by Turkey, and an administration in the east supported by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, with the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Dbeibah said Wednesday that it was time "to turn the page on wars and divisions", but the country faces a series of daunting challenges including soaring unemployment, inflation and poor or non-existent public services.