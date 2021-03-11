Pakistan
SBP injects Rs 202.2bn into market
- Out of 11 offered bids of Rs 296.2 billion, 7 of Rs 202.2 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.04 percent per annum.
11 Mar 2021
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 202.2 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
Out of 11 offered bids of Rs 296.2 billion, 7 of Rs 202.2 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.04 percent per annum, said SBP release.
Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February
SBP injects Rs 202.2bn into market
PM nominates Mirza Afridi for deputy chairman Senate slot
Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29
PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline
Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency
US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM
UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children
Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes
Read more stories
Comments