ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,911 Decreased By ▼ -780.76 (-1.79%)
KSE30 17,911 Decreased By ▼ -414.37 (-2.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota to reveal its X Prologue electric car on March 17th

  • Toyota is teasing a new electric car reveal on March 17th.
  • The sneak picture shows a single headlight of the new car called X Prologue.
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Mar 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Toyota is teasing a new electric car reveal on March 17th. With the automaker gearing up for the launch of its first mass-market electric vehicle (EV) in the United States this year, it is ready to finally reveal its new creation.

The Japanese auto manufacturer showed off a sneak picture with just a single headlight of its new car called X Prologue and a countdown that ends on March 17th.

Toyota did not disclose any other details about the car. However, according to the Verge, the shape of the hood is similar to that of Toyota’s other modern vehicles.

Moreover, the car also features an LED light bar, which is a common design element in electric vehicles.

However, the sneak picture link was only posted on Toyota's European site, indicating that the company's first electric vehicle production outside China might only be for Europe.

Moreover, there are other predictions about how the car might be a Rav4-sized electric SUV, which Toyota was planning to release in the European market in 2021.

Toyota Electric vehicle electric cars electric vehicles Toyota Motor Japanese automaker Toyota's electric vehicle market auto manufacturer Toyota EV X Prologue

Toyota to reveal its X Prologue electric car on March 17th

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest since January 29

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters