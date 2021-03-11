Toyota to reveal its X Prologue electric car on March 17th

Toyota is teasing a new electric car reveal on March 17th. With the automaker gearing up for the launch of its first mass-market electric vehicle (EV) in the United States this year, it is ready to finally reveal its new creation.

The Japanese auto manufacturer showed off a sneak picture with just a single headlight of its new car called X Prologue and a countdown that ends on March 17th.

Toyota did not disclose any other details about the car. However, according to the Verge, the shape of the hood is similar to that of Toyota’s other modern vehicles.

Moreover, the car also features an LED light bar, which is a common design element in electric vehicles.

However, the sneak picture link was only posted on Toyota's European site, indicating that the company's first electric vehicle production outside China might only be for Europe.

Moreover, there are other predictions about how the car might be a Rav4-sized electric SUV, which Toyota was planning to release in the European market in 2021.