ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.06%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
AVN 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.46%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.23%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FCCL 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.23%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.15%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
TRG 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.25%)
UNITY 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -51.63 (-1.11%)
BR30 23,268 Decreased By ▼ -381.64 (-1.61%)
KSE100 43,222 Decreased By ▼ -469.94 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,049 Decreased By ▼ -276.36 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on central banks

  • Among major shares in Tokyo, shipping firm Nippon Yusen surged 7.30 percent to 3,380 yen and its rival Mitsui O.S.K. lines climbed 7.45 percent to 3,605 yen.
AFP 11 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday on hopes for a global economic recovery, with investor focus shifting to major central bank meetings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.60 percent or 175.08 points at 29,211.64 while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 percent or 5.18 points at 1,924.92 at the close.

"A lull in the rise in yields of US long-term bonds, along with legislation of the US stimulus package worth some $1.9 trillion, are supporting the market," senior strategist Mitsuhiro Shibata of Daiwa Securities said.

Shipping firms were higher on hopes for a global economic recovery, while some shares that are sensitive to economic cycles were lower, Shibata said.

A wait-and-see attitude was growing in later trade, ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day and the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 108.72 yen in Asian trade, against 108.38 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, shipping firm Nippon Yusen surged 7.30 percent to 3,380 yen and its rival Mitsui O.S.K. lines climbed 7.45 percent to 3,605 yen.

Electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing ended down 3.09 percent at 8,741 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron slipped 0.59 percent to close at 40,410 yen.

US Federal Reserve Nikkei central bank Tokyo stocks closed higher Mitsuhiro Shibata of Daiwa Securities Shibata

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on central banks

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters