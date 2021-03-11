ANL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.73%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
AVN 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-5.1%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.63%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.78%)
JSCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
TRG 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-5.32%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -50.38 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,282 Decreased By ▼ -368.01 (-1.56%)
KSE100 43,229 Decreased By ▼ -463.17 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By ▼ -268.87 (-1.47%)
Mar 11, 2021
Markets

China stocks jump on upbeat lending data, Hong Kong tracks Wall Street rally

  • Sino-US relations re-emerged as another key market focus as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks jumped on Thursday as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries, while Hong Kong shares gained following an overnight rally on Wall Street.

** Official data showed that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January as the central bank sought to cool credit growth to contain debt risks while maintaining support for ailing small firms.

** "The improvement of credit structure pointed to the robust financial stability, and we reckon that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is in no rush to tighten its monetary policy stance for now," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.78% at 3,417.63 points, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.13% to 5,024.56.

** By midday, the financial sector sub-index rose 1.9%, the consumer staples sector was up 3.78%, the real estate index climbed 0.81% and the healthcare sub-index gained 3.37%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.78%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.64% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.64%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2.51% to 11,337.54, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.6% at 29,371.23.

** Analysts said gains in Hong Kong were tracking surges on Wall Street overnight, as the S&P 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in US history.

** Sino-US relations re-emerged as another key market focus as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration.

** Separately, China is considering adjusting the investment threshold for Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market to boost liquidity and improve rules for the registration system.

