World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,356
- The reported death toll rose by 321 to 72,810, the tally showed.
11 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,356 to 2,532,947 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 321 to 72,810, the tally showed.
PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,356
Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency
Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29
US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM
UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children
Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM
Read more stories
Comments