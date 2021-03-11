ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.41%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
AVN 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-4.09%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DGKC 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
FCCL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
FFBL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.67%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
HUBC 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.24%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
MLCF 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
PTC 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.94%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.20 (-4.86%)
UNITY 27.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.13%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,612 Decreased By ▼ -44.4 (-0.95%)
BR30 23,349 Decreased By ▼ -300.98 (-1.27%)
KSE100 43,241 Decreased By ▼ -450.68 (-1.03%)
KSE30 18,064 Decreased By ▼ -262.17 (-1.43%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,356

  • The reported death toll rose by 321 to 72,810, the tally showed.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,356 to 2,532,947 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 321 to 72,810, the tally showed.

Coronavirus Robert Koch Institute infectious diseases deathtoll

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,356

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters