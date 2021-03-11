ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
AVN 78.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.94%)
EPCL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.95%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.24%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
HASCOL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HUBC 82.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.2%)
PIBTL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TRG 127.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.41%)
UNITY 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,667 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (0.24%)
BR30 23,729 Increased By ▲ 79.16 (0.33%)
KSE100 43,770 Increased By ▲ 78.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,273 Decreased By ▼ -53.22 (-0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

  • Punjab reported 1,290 coronavirus cases, while Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 407 new cases.
  • There are now 17,628 active COVID-19 cases in the country.
Aisha Mahmood 11 Mar 2021

Pakistan reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a day since January 29, after 2,258 people tested positive for the novel virus during the past 24 hours.

There are now 17,628 active COVID-19 cases in the country. During the past 24 hours, 42,164 tests were conducted, out of which 2,258 came out positive. Moreover, 53 also died from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,377.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 289 new cases and seven deaths. Punjab reported 1,290 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths during the past 24 hours, while Sindh reported 256 cases and six deaths. Similarly, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 407 coronavirus cases and six deaths. While Gilgit-Baltistan reported only one coronavirus death and has been declared corona free.

In 24 hours, 1,277 people also recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 566,493.

On Wednesday, the government announced a two-week spring vacation in educational institutions in 10 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad whereas Balochis­tan and Sindh were suggested to limit attendance to 50 percent.

Later, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for universities in a few cities where online classes will be conducted for two weeks.

Pakistan Schools holidays Coronavirus Vaccine highest positivity rate coronavirus cases Coronavirus deaths schools closure coronavirus recoveries

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters