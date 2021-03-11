Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

Pakistan reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a day since January 29, after 2,258 people tested positive for the novel virus during the past 24 hours.

There are now 17,628 active COVID-19 cases in the country. During the past 24 hours, 42,164 tests were conducted, out of which 2,258 came out positive. Moreover, 53 also died from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,377.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 289 new cases and seven deaths. Punjab reported 1,290 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths during the past 24 hours, while Sindh reported 256 cases and six deaths. Similarly, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 407 coronavirus cases and six deaths. While Gilgit-Baltistan reported only one coronavirus death and has been declared corona free.

In 24 hours, 1,277 people also recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 566,493.

On Wednesday, the government announced a two-week spring vacation in educational institutions in 10 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad whereas Balochis­tan and Sindh were suggested to limit attendance to 50 percent.

Later, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for universities in a few cities where online classes will be conducted for two weeks.