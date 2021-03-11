ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.52%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.94%)
EPCL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.72%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.4%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HASCOL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HUBC 82.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PIBTL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PRL 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
TRG 127.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,676 Increased By ▲ 19.49 (0.42%)
BR30 23,801 Increased By ▲ 150.99 (0.64%)
KSE100 43,779 Increased By ▲ 87.07 (0.2%)
KSE30 18,270 Decreased By ▼ -55.72 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing nears 737 MAX order from Southwest worth billions

  • The MAX 7 is the smallest of the four-member MAX family, with space for 153 seats in a two-class configuration and a range of 3,850 nautical miles.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SEATTLE: Boeing Co is close to a multibillion-dollar deal to sell dozens of its 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines Co, in potentially the company's largest 737 MAX order since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

If confirmed, the deal would head off a partial defection to Airbus SE by one of Boeing's largest customers and provide Boeing much-needed support after the nearly two-year grounding of the 737 MAX family, following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The order would include dozens of firm orders and potentially significant options, the sources said. US carrier Southwest said it does not comment on fleet decisions and has nothing to announce. Boeing declined comment.

The proposed deal follows speculation of a faceoff between the smallest member of Boeing's MAX family and the A220 from Airbus.

Each 737 MAX 7 carries a list price of roughly $100 million, though such jets usually sell for less than half their official value with typical market discounts, according to aircraft industry sources.

The exact terms of any deal and the timing of a possible announcement were not clear.

Boeing shares gained 6.4% to close at $245.34 on Wednesday. Southwest shares dipped 0.7% to close at $58.51.

The potential Southwest deal comes after Alaska Airlines agreed in December to buy 23 737 MAX 9 jets following a lifeline order from European budget airline Ryanair for 75 of the narrowbodies.

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in November that the company wanted to make a decision soon about refreshing its aging 737-700 jets with 143 seats and was debating between the Boeing 737 MAX-7, which has yet to be certified, or the A220, which would mean a shift away from its all-Boeing fleet for the first time.

Speaking at an Aero Club of Washington virtual luncheon on Wednesday, Kelly said Southwest remained in negotiations with Boeing and reiterated the advantages to having a single fleet type, while acknowledging that the A220 is "a great plane."

Any deal for the MAX is not meant to increase Southwest's overall fleet size. It has parked dozens of planes while weathering the COVID-19 crisis.

The MAX 7 is the smallest of the four-member MAX family, with space for 153 seats in a two-class configuration and a range of 3,850 nautical miles.

Boeing's overall order backlog stood at 4,041 aircraft as of end-February.

March 10 marks the second anniversary of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash, which occurred five months after a similar disaster on a Lion Air flight. All together, 346 people died.

ryanair 737 MAX Boeing Southwest Airlines Co MAX 9 jets European budget airline

Boeing nears 737 MAX order from Southwest worth billions

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters