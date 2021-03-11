Sepco seeks police help for removal of illegal transformers

ISLAMABAD: Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) has sought help of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur for deployment of police for removal of illegal transformers from Nara Canal at Salehpat.

In a letter to SSP Sukkur, the Executive Engineer (Operation Division) Sepco Rohri, has stated that during checking of agriculture tube-well connections with respect to operation in Sub Division Sepco, Salehpat, it has been found that the connection bearing reference No.29-38153-0661400 in the name of Muhammad Usman at Nara Canal near Mian Ghulam Mustafa Qureshi tube-well on 11 kV industrial feeder 1x200 kVA transformer along with allied material, ie, structure poles/wires have been illegally installed by the consumer instead of originally sanctioned 1x50 kVA transformer at site without its prior permission/approval of Competent Authority.

In this regard, Sepco team headed by the senior officers of Operation Division, Sepco Rohri as well as Operation Circle, Sepco, Sukkur tried to remove the illegal transformer from site on February 25, 2021 but due to resistance of local residents the attempt was unsuccessful.

The Executive Engineer, in his letter, has requested SSP, Sukkur to provide Police protection for the removal of 1x200 kVA illegal transformers at Nara canal Salehpat.

Sepco is one of the worst performing Distribution Company (Discos) with respect to losses and recovery.

Sepco allowed losses are 29 percent whereas globally losses are allowed at less than 10 per cent. Its actual line losses were recorded at 32.5 per cent of which 1.9 percent was T&G whereas T&D losses were 29.6 per cent. The company’s distribution losses were 38.5 per cent of which 1.2 per cent and T&D were 38.6 per cent.

Sepco areas with 20 percent losses are load shedding free. Load shedding is done on the basis of losses, ie, loss plus recovery, thus if losses cross 80 per cent the 12 hour load shedding is carried out.

Last year, Sepco informed a parliamentary panel that it has filed 11365 applications for FIRs during the last three years and only 91 FIRs were registered whereas 11273 FIRs were not registered.

