ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Minor gain

BR Research 11 Mar 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR went up slightly against USD in open market while remaining unchanged in interbank market. It also remained unchanged against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157 and 157.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.05 and 157.25 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 185.50 and 187 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.65 and 42.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.60 and 41.85 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.05
Open Offer     Rs 157.25
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 157.00
Offer Rate     Rs 157.10
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 157.20 and Rs 158.80 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 157.00 and Rs 158.40 respectively.

Similarly, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 217.20 and Rs 220.00 against Tuesday’s closing rate of Rs 217.00 and Rs 218.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling) against last rate of

Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling).

It closed at Rs 157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE: Minor gain

