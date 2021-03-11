THE RUPEE: Minor gain

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR went up slightly against USD in open market while remaining unchanged in interbank market. It also remained unchanged against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157 and 157.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.05 and 157.25 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 185.50 and 187 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.65 and 42.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.60 and 41.85 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 157.05 Open Offer Rs 157.25 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 157.00 Offer Rate Rs 157.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 157.20 and Rs 158.80 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 157.00 and Rs 158.40 respectively.

Similarly, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 217.20 and Rs 220.00 against Tuesday’s closing rate of Rs 217.00 and Rs 218.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling) against last rate of

Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158(selling).

It closed at Rs 157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

