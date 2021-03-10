ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adidas pushes online sales and sustainability in five-year plan

  • Adidas forecasts 2021 sales growth rate in mid-to-high teens.
  • Aims to double online sales by 2025.
  • Will take 200 mln euro hit from Reebok costs.
  • Shares up 3%.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

BERLIN: German sportswear company Adidas aims to double its e-commerce sales by 2025 and make its products more sustainable as part of a five-year plan to lift profitability closer to that of rival Nike.

Adidas is targeting online sales of up to 9 billion euros ($10.7 billion) a year by 2025 with an operating profit margin of 12-14%, up from the 11.3% achieved in 2019 before the coronavirus crisis knocked sales and profitability.

The company has reopened 95% of its stores after coronavirus lockdowns, it said on Wednesday, as it forecast a 2021 sales growth rate in the mid-to-high teens, rising to as much as 30% in greater China, the rest of Asia and Latin America.

Adidas shares were up 3.2% by 1250 GMT, the biggest gain on the German blue-chip index.

While the sporting goods industry has suffered from store closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has managed to sell more online as more people have taken up running, hiking and yoga during lockdowns.

Nike, the world's biggest sportswear brand, has said people have logged on to its workout and store apps en masse, driving significantly higher online sales over the past year.

Adidas will invest more than 1 billion euros in its digital transformation by 2025, including making its supply chain more agile to better deliver online orders quickly.

CEO Kasper Rorsted said e-commerce would account for more than 40% of the industry's sales by 2025, with online growing three times faster than offline. Adidas has already attracted more than 150 million members to its online programme.

It will also spend 1 billion euros more in 2025 compared to 2021 on the brand, including on marketing and sponsorship as it launches sports-inspired lifestyle products, alongside its existing performance and Originals fashion categories.

Like rivals Puma and Nike, Adidas will put a bigger focus on the women's market, announcing a partnership with Peloton, which has seen a surge of subscribers during the pandemic for its on-demand workout programmes on exercise bikes.

It aims to make nine out of 10 products more sustainable by 2025, using more recycled and biodegradable materials, with its Stan Smith tennis shoe leading the way with a version made of mushroom-based leather substitute set to launch later in 2021.

Rorsted said more than 70% of consumers say sustainability is an important consideration when making a purchase.

With greater China set to be its fastest growth market, Adidas will now manage the region separately from the rest of Asia.

Net income from continuing operations is projected to rise to 1.25-1.45 billion euros in 2021, up from 429 million euros in 2020 but still below the 1.9 billion euros in 2019.

Adidas expects a hit of about 250 million euros to operating profit from costs to make its struggling Reebok brand a standalone company as it prepares to sell or spin-off the business, with a third of that in 2022 but none in 2023.

coronavirus lockdowns Adidas online sales sportswear German sportswear company

Adidas pushes online sales and sustainability in five-year plan

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10

Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks

Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters