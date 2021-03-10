Markets
Turkish lira firms for second consecutive day
- The lira stood at 7.5320 against the US dollar at 1408 GMT, firming from Tuesday's close of 7.6300.
- The currency had declined sharply since mid-February, hitting its lowest level since mid-December on Monday, as the yields on US bonds rose.
10 Mar 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira firmed some 1.2% on Wednesday, recovering recent losses for a second consecutive day as expectations grow that the central bank could hike its policy rate from 17% next week.
The lira stood at 7.5320 against the US dollar at 1408 GMT, firming from Tuesday's close of 7.6300.
The currency had declined sharply since mid-February, hitting its lowest level since mid-December on Monday, as the yields on US bonds rose.
