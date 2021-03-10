Markets
Brazil's CS sugar output seen falling to 36.7mn tonnes
- Datagro expects the center-south sugar cane crop to fall to 586 million tonnes in 2021/22 from 607 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to unfavorable weather.
- It projected ethanol production to fall to 29.4 billion liters versus 30.6 billion liters in the previous season.
10 Mar 2021
SAO PAULO: Sugar production in Brazil's center-south area should fall to 36.7 million tonnes in the new crop that starts in April from 38.5 million tonnes seen in the previous season, consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.
