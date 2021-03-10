Brazil's CS sugar output seen falling to 36.7mn tonnes

SAO PAULO: Sugar production in Brazil's center-south area should fall to 36.7 million tonnes in the new crop that starts in April from 38.5 million tonnes seen in the previous season, consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

Datagro expects the center-south sugar cane crop to fall to 586 million tonnes in 2021/22 from 607 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to unfavorable weather. It projected ethanol production to fall to 29.4 billion liters versus 30.6 billion liters in the previous season.