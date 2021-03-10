ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rescheduled the NA-75 Daska by-elections which will now take place on April 10.

"The election date has been extended to bring transparency in the elections and make the administrative matters foolproof," the ECP said.

Earlier, the commission had had ordered re-polling in the entire NA-75 Sialkot-IV on March 18. The by-polls were originally held on February 19, which were declared null and void after suspected tempering in 20 polling stations results.

The five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, had announced the order.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court’s Umar Ata Bandial-led bench, while hearing a petition filed by the PTI candidate, had sought the ECP records regarding the Sialkot NA-75 Daska by election.

The petitioner wants that the ECP's decision to order re-election in the constituency be overturned.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that it will review the PTI candidate’s plea seeking a stay order on the upcoming by-election — scheduled for March 18 — after it reviews all records submitted to the court and the detailed order issued by the ECP on March 8.

The court issued notices to PML-N candidate Nausheen Iftikhar and other parties in the case and adjourned the hearing till March 16.