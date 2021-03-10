ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
MQM-P’s Barrister Saif joins PTI

  • The MQM-P lawmaker flanked by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.
  • Barrister Saif is retiring as a Senator tomorrow (Thursday).
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Mar 2021

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif has decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), local media reported on Wednesday.

The MQM-P lawmaker flanked by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. During the meeting he expressed his consent to join PTI.

Barrister Saif is retiring as a Senator tomorrow (Thursday).

He has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan, since March 2015. He served as Federal Minister for tourism, and Youth Affairs from November 2007 to March 2008 in the caretaker federal cabinet of Prime Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro.

