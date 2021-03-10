ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.94%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
ASL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
AVN 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-4.56%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
HASCOL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.09%)
HUBC 83.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.1%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.99%)
PRL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
TRG 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.39%)
UNITY 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By ▼ -38.1 (-0.8%)
BR30 24,070 Decreased By ▼ -218.46 (-0.9%)
KSE100 43,986 Decreased By ▼ -236.73 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,438 Decreased By ▼ -132.37 (-0.71%)
Japan's 10-year bond yields drop in cautious trade ahead of central bank review

  • The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.120%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.510%.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields edged down on Wednesday, as investors remained cautions about making bets ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy review next week.

The fall also came after benchmark US Treasury yields pulled back from a recent high ahead of auctions.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.120%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.510%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.690%. The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.070%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 151.1, with a trading volume of 30,248 lots.

