ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.21%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.21%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.91%)
AVN 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.8%)
BOP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.98%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.09%)
HUBC 83.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
TRG 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.1%)
UNITY 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,735 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,187 Decreased By ▼ -101 (-0.42%)
KSE100 44,252 Increased By ▲ 29.02 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,538 Decreased By ▼ -32.79 (-0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar dips, off 3-1/2 month highs as Treasury yields stabilize

  • The euro rose 0.47% to $1.19035 and sterling gained 0.58% to $1.3901.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar on Tuesday backed off its 3-1/2-month high as US Treasury yields stabilized ahead of key inflation data and Treasury auctions this week, boosting riskier currencies such as the pound, Australian dollar and Kiwi dollar.

The save-haven dollar was 0.46% lower, at 91.95, against a basket of six major currencies, after hitting a 3-1/2-month high of 92.506 during Asian trading hours.

US 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.544% after reaching 1.613% on Monday, close to its 13-month high. Yields had been rising on expectations that a faster-than-expected economic rebound would spark a jump in inflation with President Joe Biden expected to sign a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package as soon as this week.

"We saw yields give back some ground after we had some soothing remarks from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen downplaying prospects of runaway inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

On Monday, Yellen said Biden's aid package would fuel a "very strong" US economic recovery, and that there are tools to deal with inflation if the economy runs too hot.

But some market participants were wary yields could rise further this week as the market digests a $120 billion auction of 3-, 10-, and 30-year Treasuries, especially after last week's soft auction and a 7-year note sale that saw a spike in yields.

"I'm not convinced that these gyrations are over," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. "I want to see some follow-through to persuade me."

US consumer price index and producer price index data, due on Wednesday and Friday, will also be closely watched.

"Stability is likely to remain the theme of the day ahead of the UST auctions and the US inflation release tomorrow, which are the near-term risks for FX markets," ING strategists said in a daily note.

Commodity-linked currencies benefited from the pull-back in yields, with the Australian dollar gaining 0.9% to $0.7718 and New Zealand dollar gaining 0.65% to $0.7174.

The economic outlook has brightened globally as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts speed up in some countries and also due to the U.S stimulus package, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said, hiking its forecasts.

The euro rose 0.47% to $1.19035 and sterling gained 0.58% to $1.3901.

Looking forward, traders are focused on the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting next week.

Expectations are low that the central bank will announce major policy changes after Chair Jerome Powell last week did not express concern about rising bond yields.

Coronavirus Janet Yellen Dollar Treasury Secretary Joe Manimbo US 10 year Treasury bond yields Bannockburn Global Forex

Dollar dips, off 3-1/2 month highs as Treasury yields stabilize

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters