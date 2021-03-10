54 corona deaths, 1,353 fresh cases reported across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 54 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and detected 1,353 fresh coronavirus cases following which the countrywide death toll jumped to 13,281 while positive cases surged to 593,453.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Punjab topped with 35 fresh Covid-19 deaths after which total death tally has reached to 5,600 and Sindh stood second with 10 deaths in past 24 hours wherein total Covid-19 deaths reached to 4,436.

Khyber Pakhutnkhwa (KP) has reported 2,118 coronavirus deaths of which five in past 24 hours, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 511 deaths of which two deaths reported in past 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 313, Covid-19 deaths of which two deaths in past 24 hours, Balochistan 201 deaths and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 102 deaths.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 259,956 cases by the pandemic followed by Punjab with 178,648 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 74,167 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 45,976 cases, Balochistan with 19,121 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 10,626 cases and Gilgit Baltistan with 4,959 cases.

Pakistan also reported 3,365 recoveries over the past 24 hours from coronavirus taking total recoveries to 563,823 at present active cases in the country are 16,3449 people.

The data shows an increase in coronavirus cases in Punjab, ICT and KP as Punjab registered 825 covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, ICT 236 cases and KP 140 cases.

Pakistan since February 2021 has conducted 9,278,613 coronavirus tests and 31,786 in the last 24 hours. 563,823 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,644 patients are in critical condition.

At present maximum ventilators were occupied in following four areas: Lahore 36 percent ventilator occupation is on top followed by Islamabad Capital Territory with 30 percent, Peshawar 20 percent and Multan 17 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Lahore 25 percent and ICT 27 percent.

