Punjab reports 35 more Covid-19 deaths

Recorder Report 10 Mar 2021

LAHORE: As many as 35 more coronavirus patients lost their lives across Punjab during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of total fatalities to 5,600.

Out of 15,501 tests conducted across the province, upto 825 fresh virus cases were reported taking the tally of cases to 178,648. With the recovery of 825 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients has reached 166,503. The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province remained 5.32 percent. About seven students of three government-run schools and a school teacher in the provincial metropolis have been tested positive of the virus. These schools have been sealed for seven days while the students have been quarantined in their homes.

Despite announcement by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, corona vaccination of people above 60 years of age has not so far been started. The CM had announced this drive from March 8. As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 91,939 cases and 2,257 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,957 cases and 904 deaths, Faisalabad 10,511 cases and 532 deaths, Multan 9,607 cases and 386 deaths, D.G. Khan 2,334 cases and 62 deaths, Gujranwala 4,825 cases and 134 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2,591 cases and 135 deaths, Sialkot 3811cases and 159 deaths and Sargodha reported 3,357 cases and 147 deaths.

