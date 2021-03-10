ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APCs, 4G mobile phone call locator system: IGP directs senior command to follow up summaries for procurement

Recorder Report 10 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has directed the senior command to vigorously follow up summaries sent to the government for procurement of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and 4G mobile phone call locator system, the technology that had once been in the exclusive use of intelligence agencies. The IG passed these directions while presiding over a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday to follow up pending summaries of the police department. While instructing the wings of establishment, legal, logistics, Special Branch and the Counter- Terrorism Department (CTD) to address objections raised by the government in the summaries as soon as possible, the IG said directed the heads of these wings to arrange talks if needed for the approval of the documents.

He said the decision to set up the District Reconciliation Committees (DRCs) and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is a good move and for its approval, the AIG Establishment and the DIG Legal should keep a close coordination with Law Minister Raja Basharat and other concerned offices whereas all possible steps should be taken for early approval of the summaries regarding filling the vacant slots of SP Complaints across Punjab. The provincial police chief during the meeting gave the procurement task of APCs and 4G mobile phone call locators to the AIG Logistics and said he would ensure liaison with the concerned departments while the DIG Traffic shall ensure follow-up for approval of summary of amendments in the Transport Bill 2020. While reviewing the progress on the summaries sent for expansion of PHP posts and procurement of new transport vehicles, the IG said they should be completed as soon as possible and approved another summary related to the deployment of "research officers" in the Special Branch. He said the summaries sent by the CTD for improvement in the pay package of psychologists, criminologists and other employees should also be approved as early as possible. During the meeting, all the heads of establishment, welfare and finance, Special Branch, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), Special Protection Unit (SPU), logistics and procurement and other departments and units briefed the IG on their summaries.

The meeting was attended by AIG Establishment Punjab Azhar Hameed Khokhar, AIG Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Rao Sardar, AIG Logistics and Procurement Ali Amir Malik, AIG PHP Shahid Hanif, AIG Training Kanwar Shah Rukh, AIG Elite Force Farooq Mazhar, AIG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and AIG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh besides other officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Raja Basharat 4G Inam Ghani District Reconciliation Committees Police Complaints Authority Punjab Highway Patrol

APCs, 4G mobile phone call locator system: IGP directs senior command to follow up summaries for procurement

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

China pioneers ‘virus passports’

Vaccines, US stimulus boost global GDP forecast: OECD

PD seeks Rs52.282bn grant on behalf of AJ&K

Discos’ tariff up by 90 paisas for Jan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.