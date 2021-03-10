ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Media Centre in Parliament House inaugurated

Naveed Butt 10 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that Press Gallery is an extension of the Parliament and we will provide modern facilities and technology to it.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Media Centre in the Parliament House along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

He directed National Assembly Secretariat to initiate necessary steps in consultation with Parliamentary Reporters Association for upgradation of the Press Gallery.

He said that media being an important part of the state creates strong linkage between the parliament and the common people. He said the media has important role to play to propagate soft image of the country and improve governance.

Responding to a question, he remarked that opposition had created a false propaganda regarding vote account. He said that raising question on vote count during vote of confidence in the presence of the whole National and international media is incomprehensible.

Responding to another question about clash between the PML-N and PTI workers outside the Parliament on day of vote of confidence of the Prime Minister, he said that he had constituted a committee to probe into the matter.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that the role of media in the democratic societies is of inevitable; adding that supporting the freedom of the electronic and print media would disseminate democratic values in the society.

He said that resolving issues faced by journalist in the Parliament is the priority. He also remarked that Media Centre was upgraded on the demand of Parliamentary Reporter Association (PRA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser Sadiq Sanjrani Speaker National Assembly Senate chairman Press Gallery Media Centre in Parliament House Parliamentary Reporters Association

Media Centre in Parliament House inaugurated

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

China pioneers ‘virus passports’

Vaccines, US stimulus boost global GDP forecast: OECD

PD seeks Rs52.282bn grant on behalf of AJ&K

Discos’ tariff up by 90 paisas for Jan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.