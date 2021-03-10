Media Centre in Parliament House inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that Press Gallery is an extension of the Parliament and we will provide modern facilities and technology to it.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Media Centre in the Parliament House along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

He directed National Assembly Secretariat to initiate necessary steps in consultation with Parliamentary Reporters Association for upgradation of the Press Gallery.

He said that media being an important part of the state creates strong linkage between the parliament and the common people. He said the media has important role to play to propagate soft image of the country and improve governance.

Responding to a question, he remarked that opposition had created a false propaganda regarding vote account. He said that raising question on vote count during vote of confidence in the presence of the whole National and international media is incomprehensible.

Responding to another question about clash between the PML-N and PTI workers outside the Parliament on day of vote of confidence of the Prime Minister, he said that he had constituted a committee to probe into the matter.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that the role of media in the democratic societies is of inevitable; adding that supporting the freedom of the electronic and print media would disseminate democratic values in the society.

He said that resolving issues faced by journalist in the Parliament is the priority. He also remarked that Media Centre was upgraded on the demand of Parliamentary Reporter Association (PRA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021