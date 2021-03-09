World
Myanmar recalls its UK ambassador after he urged release of Suu Kyi
- "Since he did not conduct himself in accordance with given responsibilities, an order [is issued] to summon and transfer him back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," it said.
- Suu Kyi was detained along with most of her cabinet after the army seized power in a coup on Feb. 1.
09 Mar 2021
Myanmar recalled its British ambassador on Tuesday, a day after he urged the military junta to release detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, state media reported.
The MRTV news channel said Kyaw Swar Min had released the statement without following orders.
"Since he did not conduct himself in accordance with given responsibilities, an order [is issued] to summon and transfer him back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," it said.
Suu Kyi was detained along with most of her cabinet after the army seized power in a coup on Feb. 1.
Govt offers deputy chairman Senate slot to JUI-F's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri
Myanmar recalls its UK ambassador after he urged release of Suu Kyi
PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology
NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process
Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points
Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues
SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings
Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal
Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family
Read more stories
Comments