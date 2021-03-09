NAB chairman directs submission of over Rs 50 million projects for scrutiny

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday took notice of not submitting the details of contracts of over Rs 50 million projects by some public sector departments to bureau for scrutiny.

He directed the regional director generals to ensure submission of copies of such projects by the relevant departments to Awareness and Prevention Division.

Chairing a meeting, he said that all public sector departments were duty bound to submit the copies of contracts of Rs50 million or above to NAB for scrutiny under its prevention regime. Strict action would be taken against the officers in case of failure to obey the orders.

Chairman NAB directed operations, prosecution divisions and all regional bureaus to make all-out efforts to conclude all ongoing complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time frame after collecting concrete and solid evidence.