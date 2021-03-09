ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Canadian dollar gains as lower bond yields boost sentiment

  • Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback.
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2590 to 1.2685.
  • Price of US oil dips 0.1%.
  • Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Tuesday as a decline in bond yields bolstered risk appetite, while investors awaited an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

The safe-haven US dollar fell back from 3-1/2-month highs and US stock index futures climbed, with investors scooping up beaten-down technology stocks.

Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to risk appetite.

US crude oil futures consolidated recent gains, dipping 0.1% to $64.98 a barrel. On Monday, oil touched its highest since October 2018, bolstered by tighter supply due to extended OPEC+ output curbs and growing hopes of a recovery in demand.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2621 to the greenback, or 79.23 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2590 to 1.2685.

Since the start of the year, the loonie has gained 0.9%, trailing just sterling and the Norwegian crown among G10 currencies.

Investors see rising chances that the Bank of Canada would hike interest rates next year as the economic outlook improves, but the central bank is likely to push back against those bets for now, pointing to still high unemployment, analysts say.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve in sympathy with US Treasuries, with the 10-year down 6.2 basis points at 1.462%. On Monday, it touched its highest since January 2020 at 1.545%.

